REC to lend ₹1, 869 cr for 624 MW Kiru hydro project in Jammu & Kashmir
The power ministry said the loan will be utilized for development, construction and operation of the greenfield 4 x156 MW Kiru Hydro Electric Project on River Chenab, in Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir.
New Delhi: State-run REC Ltd has signed an agreement with Chenab Valley Power Project Private Limited (CVPPPL) to provide it with a financial assistance of ₹1,869.26 crore as a term loan.
