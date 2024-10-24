Recalled Indian envoy says Canadian politicians ’promoting Khalistan’ for poll gains: ’Terrorists found refuge due to...

Recalled Indian envoy Sanjay Verma has accused Canadian politicians of promoting Khalistan ‘for electoral gains’ and ‘back-stabbing’ India. The diplomat — recently declared a “person of interest” by Ottawa — also claimed that ‘terrorists and extremists’ had found refuge in the other country due to the “lenient” Canadian legal system. The two countries remain locked in an escalating diplomatic row as Ottawa continues its investigation into the death of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“The Khalistanis have made Khalistan into a business in Canada. In the name of Khalistan, they do human trafficking, drug trafficking, gun-running and all. They earn a lot of money through that and also through gurudwaras and they use part of that money for all nefarious jobs,” Verma told PTI.

The diplomat said the other country had a “very small” number of Khalistani supporters who managed to “shout the loudest and gain political patronage”. He also accused Khalistanis of attempting to “intimidate” other Sikhs by threatening to target their daughters and families.

Ties between India and Canada had deteriorated last year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government — including Verma and other diplomats — were linked to the death of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has repeatedly denied the allegations — calling them "absurd" and "motivated" — and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Verma has also dubbed the charges against him as being “politically motivated”.

“We gave names of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi to Canada…suddenly Brar's name disappeared from their wanted list. We have never done anything covert. Canada has not shared a shred of evidence,” he added on Thursday.

The remarks came mere days after the Indian official told CTV News that Khalistani extremists and terrorists were "deep assets" of Canada Security Intelligence Service. He had also accused the Trudeau-led Canadian government of encouraging the faction.

“Khalistani extremists are being encouraged all the time. This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I'm not giving any evidence,” Verma told the Canada-based platform earlier this week.