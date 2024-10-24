Recalled Indian envoy says Canadian politicians ’promoting Khalistan’ for poll gains: ’Terrorists found refuge due to...

New Delhi expelled Canadian Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler and five other diplomats earlier this month following fresh allegations that Indian government ‘agents’ were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India also recalled its high commissioner and five more diplomats

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Recalled Indian envoy says Canadian politicians 'promoting Khalistan' for poll gains: 'Terrorists found refuge due to...
Recalled Indian envoy says Canadian politicians ’promoting Khalistan’ for poll gains: ’Terrorists found refuge due to...(AP)

Recalled Indian envoy Sanjay Verma has accused Canadian politicians of promoting Khalistan ‘for electoral gains’ and ‘back-stabbing’ India. The diplomat — recently declared a “person of interest” by Ottawa — also claimed that ‘terrorists and extremists’ had found refuge in the other country due to the “lenient” Canadian legal system. The two countries remain locked in an escalating diplomatic row as Ottawa continues its investigation into the death of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

“The Khalistanis have made Khalistan into a business in Canada. In the name of Khalistan, they do human trafficking, drug trafficking, gun-running and all. They earn a lot of money through that and also through gurudwaras and they use part of that money for all nefarious jobs,” Verma told PTI.

The diplomat said the other country had a “very small” number of Khalistani supporters who managed to “shout the loudest and gain political patronage”. He also accused Khalistanis of attempting to “intimidate” other Sikhs by threatening to target their daughters and families.

Also Read | Trudeau warned of ‘consequences’ if he doesn’t step down: ‘Start listening…’

Ties between India and Canada had deteriorated last year after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited “credible allegations” that agents of the Indian government — including Verma and other diplomats — were linked to the death of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has repeatedly denied the allegations — calling them "absurd" and "motivated" — and accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Verma has also dubbed the charges against him as being “politically motivated”.

“We gave names of Goldie Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi to Canada…suddenly Brar's name disappeared from their wanted list. We have never done anything covert. Canada has not shared a shred of evidence,” he added on Thursday.

Also Read | A ‘gangster’ is blowing up India-Canada relations—from behind bars

The remarks came mere days after the Indian official told CTV News that Khalistani extremists and terrorists were "deep assets" of Canada Security Intelligence Service. He had also accused the Trudeau-led Canadian government of encouraging the faction.

“Khalistani extremists are being encouraged all the time. This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I'm not giving any evidence,” Verma told the Canada-based platform earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 06:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRecalled Indian envoy says Canadian politicians ’promoting Khalistan’ for poll gains: ’Terrorists found refuge due to...

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.00
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.2 (0.13%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    271.40
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    2.75 (1.02%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    124.25
    03:59 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.65 (0.53%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -1.75 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,294.30
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    60.4 (2.7%)

    Coforge share price

    7,698.95
    03:58 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    140.5 (1.86%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,569.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -3.35 (-0.13%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,249.55
    03:52 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -149.85 (-2.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    471.90
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -37.1 (-7.29%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,060.00
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -192.5 (-5.92%)

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,502.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -155.05 (-5.83%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,498.60
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    -204.05 (-5.51%)
    More from Top Losers

    Adani Total Gas share price

    755.25
    03:57 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    54.8 (7.82%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    340.30
    03:53 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    21.4 (6.71%)

    Syngene International share price

    879.10
    03:29 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    42.95 (5.14%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    414.95
    03:55 PM | 24 OCT 2024
    18.25 (4.6%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.