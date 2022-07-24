‘Received full support’: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation

‘Received full support’: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation2 min read . 07:15 PM IST
Droupadi Murmu, who was elected to be the next President of India on Friday, will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday
Droupadi Murmu, who was elected to be the next President of India on Friday, will take oath at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday
In an address to the nation on the eve of demitting office, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his gratitude to all Indians.
In an address to the nation on the eve of demitting office, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his gratitude to all Indians.
“Five years ago, you put faith in me and elected me as the president. I express my gratitude to all the Indians and their public representatives," he said.
“Five years ago, you put faith in me and elected me as the president. I express my gratitude to all the Indians and their public representatives," he said.
“Ram Nath Kovind, who grew up in a very ordinary family in Paraunkh village of Kanpur Dehat district, is addressing all of you countrymen today, for this, I salute the power of the vibrant democratic system of our country," he added.
“Ram Nath Kovind, who grew up in a very ordinary family in Paraunkh village of Kanpur Dehat district, is addressing all of you countrymen today, for this, I salute the power of the vibrant democratic system of our country," he added.
Further, he stated that he received full support and cooperation from all sections of society during his tenure.
Further, he stated that he received full support and cooperation from all sections of society during his tenure.
The outgoing president also dwelled on the climate crisis and appealed to all to protect the environment for the coming generations.
The outgoing president also dwelled on the climate crisis and appealed to all to protect the environment for the coming generations.
“Mother Nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet. We must take care of our environment, our land, air and water for the sake of our children," he said.
“Mother Nature is in deep agony and the climate crisis can endanger the very future of this planet. We must take care of our environment, our land, air and water for the sake of our children," he said.
"In our daily lives and routine choices, we must be more careful to protect our trees, rivers, seas and mountains as well as all other living beings. As the first citizen, if I have to give one advice to my fellow citizens, it has to be this," he added.
"In our daily lives and routine choices, we must be more careful to protect our trees, rivers, seas and mountains as well as all other living beings. As the first citizen, if I have to give one advice to my fellow citizens, it has to be this," he added.
Emphasising that the country is getting equipped to make the 21st century "the century of India", Kovind highlighted the importance of healthcare and education and said these, along with economic reforms, would enable citizens to pursue happiness by discovering their potential.
Emphasising that the country is getting equipped to make the 21st century "the century of India", Kovind highlighted the importance of healthcare and education and said these, along with economic reforms, would enable citizens to pursue happiness by discovering their potential.
“The pandemic has underlined the need to further improve the public healthcare infrastructure. I am glad that the government has accorded top priority to this task," said Kovind.
“The pandemic has underlined the need to further improve the public healthcare infrastructure. I am glad that the government has accorded top priority to this task," said Kovind.
"Once education and healthcare are in place, economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives,: he said, adding that "I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India."
"Once education and healthcare are in place, economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives,: he said, adding that "I firmly believe that our country is getting equipped to make the 21st century, the century of India."
He said the National Education Policy will go a long way in making it possible for young Indians to connect with their heritage and also find their feet in the twenty-first century.
He said the National Education Policy will go a long way in making it possible for young Indians to connect with their heritage and also find their feet in the twenty-first century.
Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.
Kovind was sworn in as the 14th President of India on 25 July 2017, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing president.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a farewell dinner for the outgoing president.
His successor Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on 25 July in the Central Hall of Parliament.
His successor Droupadi Murmu will be sworn in as India's 15th President on 25 July in the Central Hall of Parliament.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office to her.
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will administer the oath of office to her.