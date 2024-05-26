Receiving international spoofed calls with Indian numbers? Here's what Govt suggests you to do
It has been reported that fraudsters are making international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers to Indian citizens and committing cyber-crime and financial frauds.
Nowadays, fraudsters are using international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers to target Indian citizens for committing cybercrime and financial fraud. These calls seem to originate from within India but are actually made by cyber-criminals abroad who manipulate the calling line identity (CLI).