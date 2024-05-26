Nowadays, fraudsters are using international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers to target Indian citizens for committing cybercrime and financial fraud . These calls seem to originate from within India but are actually made by cyber-criminals abroad who manipulate the calling line identity (CLI).

Such spoofed calls have recently been misused in fake digital arrests, FedEx scams, drugs or narcotics in courier schemes, impersonation of government and police officials, and threats of mobile disconnections purportedly by DoT or TRAI officials.

Following this, the Department of Telecommunications and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block such incoming international spoofed calls from reaching any Indian telecom subscriber, the Ministry of Communications said in an official statement.

The department has also issued directions to the TSPs to block such incoming international spoofed calls, the statement read, adding that the TSPs are already blocking such calls with Indian landline numbers.

In addition, the department has launched a citizen-centric Sanchar Saathi portal to ensure users' safety and security amid fraud and international call threats. It said that people can report suspected fraud communications at the “Chakshu" facility on the portal.

All you need to know about Chakshu facility

The digital platform allows individuals to flag calls and text messages from fraudsters, adding a layer of protection against faceless criminals using tech to rob people of their money. It simplifies reporting on fraud calls and messages and allows for real-time intelligence sharing among several stakeholders.

The platform will also contain information regarding cases detected as misuse of telecom resources.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said the government will also create a grievance redressal platform for reporting connections disconnected inadvertently and a mechanism for returning money frozen as a result.

Chakshu will function as a backend repository for citizen-initiated requests on the Sanchar Saathi platform for action by the various stakeholders.

Sanchar Saathi, launched in May last year for individuals to track or block lost mobile phones and report instances of identity theft, has so far helped trace more than 700,000 mobile phones and detect over 6.7 million suspicious communication attempts.

