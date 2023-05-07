Receiving WhatsApp calls from international numbers out of the blue? Beware! This is a scam2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 01:05 PM IST
WhatsApp users are receiving calls from international numbers from different countries like Ethiopia (+251), Malaysia (+60), Indonesia (+62), Kenya (+254), Vietnam (+84) and others.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular social media apps, used by billions worldwide. The app time and again has become a tool for cyber criminals to target innocent customers. Once again, fraudsters are using WhatsApp to scam the app users.
