Recent ATF prices hike could slow down airline recovery

New Delhi: Rising aviation turbine fuel ( ATF ) prices could slow down the recovery process for airlines amidst a pandemic that has seen an erosion in domestic passenger demand and a decimation of international passenger traffic.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which contributes to about a fourth of total expenses at major domestic airlines, was on Tuesday hiked by 3.6% as compared to a fortnight ago, due to firming up of global crude oil prices as a result of improving demand.

The ATF prices, which are revised every fortnight domestically by state run oil marketing companies, have been on a rise since October.

According to a notification by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), ATF prices were hiked to ₹55,737.91 per kilo litre at New Delhi for domestic airlines on 16 February, up from ₹53,795 per kilo litre on 1 February.

As of 16 February, ATF prices in Mumbai stood at ₹53,856.65 per kilo litre, Chennai at ₹56,878.39 per kilo litre and Kolkata at ₹60,165.81 per kilo litre.

In comparison, on 1 February, ATF prices in Mumbai stood at ₹51,900 per kilo litre, Chennai at ₹54,845 per kilo litre and Kolkata at ₹58,181 per kilo litre.

ATF prices differ for different metropolitans in the country due to taxes levied by state.

"The ATF prices increased sequentially by 24.1% in July 2020 and by 4.2% in August 2020. However, it declined sequentially by 3.4% in September 2020 and by 5.6% in October 2020, before increasing by 4.6% in November 2020, by 9.1% in December 2020, by 10.2% in January 2021 and by 5.4% in February 2021 (as of 1 February 2021)," said Kinjal Shah, vice president at credit rating agency ICRA in a 8 February report.

The price of Brent crude stood at $63.18 a barrel on Tuesday, a rise by 9.57% on an annual basis, according to Bloomberg data.

The increase in ATF prices is linked to a surge in international crude oil prices, though Indian state and central governments levy huge taxes on the fuel.

"Right now, we have recovered 65% of the pre-covid ATF demand and we see that going up to 70% in the coming months. Also, with the government allowing up to 80% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights, we see travel increasing," said a senior official with a state-owned oil marketing company, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

Oil-marketing companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation follow import parity pricing for ATF, the official added.

Import parity pricing implies a price-setting mechanism in which the price is set on the basis of the cost of importing it.

Airlines, whose finances have been battered by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, see the rising ATF prices as a further impediment towards a recovery.

"Rising ATF prices is definitely bad news. We are comfortable as long as crude remains below $67-$68 (a barrel). But, recent trends show that crude prices could breach that figure soon," said a senior airline official with a prominent no-frill carrier.

"The government must include ATF under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, which would bring relief to airlines," the official added.

Expenses towards aviation turbine fuel contributes to about 25% of expenses at two listed Indian airlines, InterGlobe Aviation-operated IndiGo and SpiceJet Limited.

According to IndiGo, aircraft fuel expenses for the December quarter stood at ₹1,142.91 crore while the airline's passenger revenue stood at ₹ ₹4,909.98 crore.

During the same period, SpiceJet's operating expense towards aviation turbine fuel stood at ₹453.87 crore while the airline's operating revenue stood at ₹1,691.65 crore.

Both IndiGo and SpiceJet reported fourth straight quarterly loss during the October-December 2020 quarter.

IndiGo reported a quarterly loss of ₹620.14 crore during the December quarter while rival SpiceJet Ltd reported a loss of ₹66.78 crore for the December quarter.

