New Delhi: Amid a series of fatalities among Cheetahs, and concerns that the radio collars on the neck may have led to an infection, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), has said that all the deaths have been caused due to natural causes. In a statement on Sunday, the ministry of environment, forest and climate also cited experiences in Africa which showed initial fatalities post reintroduction of Cheetahs.

A total of eight cheetahs have died this year including five mortalities of adult individuals, and three cubs at the Kuno National Park.

“Of the 20 translocated Cheetahs from South Africa and Namibia, five mortalities of adult individuals have been reported from Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, till date. As per the preliminary analysis by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the apex body entrusted with the implementation of Project Cheetah, all mortalities are due to natural causes," said the statement.

Citing media reports attributing the deaths to several reasons including their radio collars, the statement said: “Such reports are not based on any scientific evidence but are speculation and hearsay."

Further, as the series of deaths have raised questions over the suitability and adaptability of cheetahs in India and many raising doubts over the effectiveness of ‘Project Cheetah’, the environment ministry in its statement said that ‘Project Cheetah’ is yet to complete a year and it will be “premature to conclude the outcome in terms of success and failure, since Cheetah reintroduction is a long-term project".

The ministry added that in the last 10 months, all stakeholders involved in the project have gained valuable insights in Cheetah management, monitoring and protection. There is optimism that the project will succeed in the long run and there is no reason to speculate at this juncture.

On the efforts to curb further deaths, the statement said that for investigating the cause of deaths, consultation with international cheetah experts, veterinary doctors from South Africa and Namibia is being done on regular basis. Also, the existing monitoring protocols, protection status, managerial inputs, veterinary facilities, training and capacity building aspects are being reviewed by independent national experts. The Cheetah Project Steering Committee is closely monitoring the project and has expressed satisfaction over its implementation so far, it added.

Further, steps like establishment of Cheetah Research Center with facilities for rescue, rehabilitation, capacity building, interpretation; bringing additional forest area under administrative control of Kuno National Park for landscape level management; providing additional frontline staff; establishing Cheetah Protection Force; and creation of second home for Cheetahs in Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh have been envisaged.

The ministry mentioned that Cheetahs have been brought back to India after seven decades and a project of such a stature is bound to undergo ups and downs. “Global experience particularly from South Africa suggests that in the initial phase of reintroduction of Cheetah in African countries has resulted in more than 50% mortality of introduced Cheetahs."

The mortality of Cheetah may happen due to intra-species fights, diseases, accidents before release and post release. Mortalities might also result from injury caused during hunting of prey, poaching, road hits, poisoning and predatory attack by other predators etc. Considering all these eventualities the action plan has made provision for annual supplementation of initial founder population annually for managing the demographic and genetic composition of the reintroduced population.

Under Project Cheetah, a total of 20 radio-collared cheetahs were brought from Namibia and South Africa to Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh, in a first ever transcontinental wild to wild translocation. After mandatory quarantine period, all cheetahs were shifted to larger acclimatization enclosures. Currently, 11 Cheetahs are under free ranging condition and 5 animals, including a cub born on Indian soil, are within quarantine enclosures. Each of the free ranging Cheetahs is being monitored round the clock by a dedicated monitoring team.

Government of India has deployed a dedicated NTCA team of officials to work in close coordination with the field officials at the Kuno National Park. This team is engaged for analyzing real time field data collated by the field monitoring teams for deciding upon various management aspects including health and related interventions required to be in place for better management, the statement said.