Recent govt reforms to help drive economic growth: Kumar Mangalam Birla

"I'd say in fact that the plumbing has already been done. Economic reforms are needed to push us on to a higher growth train...steps like consolidation of labour laws into modern labour code, agricultural reforms to unshackle the farm sector that has an important role to play in our economy, a clear cut framework of announcement on privatisation, show palpable boldness and conviction from the government, which really is quite unprecedented," Birla said when asked what kind of reforms are required for India to reach an annual 7-8 per cent growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}