OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Recent hike takes petrol rates over 100 in Thane, 99.94 in Mumbai

Petrol and diesel prices were increased yet again on Thursday by 24 paise per litre and 29 paise a litre, respectively.

The hike -- fourteenth in May -- led petrol to cross the 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Diesel is costing 91.99 per litre in Thane now whereas in Mumbai its priced at 91.87.

The price of petrol had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Delhi, the petrol price rose to 93.84 a litre and diesel to 84.61.

The state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision on 4 May that they had observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at 104.67 per litre and 97.49 a litre, respectively.

In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by 3.28 per litre and diesel by 3.88.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 on diesel.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout