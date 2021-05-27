Petrol and diesel prices were increased yet again on Thursday by 24 paise per litre and 29 paise a litre, respectively.

The hike -- fourteenth in May -- led petrol to cross the ₹100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai.

Diesel is costing ₹91.99 per litre in Thane now whereas in Mumbai its priced at ₹91.87.

The price of petrol had already crossed the ₹100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Delhi, the petrol price rose to ₹93.84 a litre and diesel to ₹84.61.

The state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision on 4 May that they had observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at ₹104.67 per litre and ₹97.49 a litre, respectively.

In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by ₹3.28 per litre and diesel by ₹3.88.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies ₹32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and ₹31.80 on diesel.





