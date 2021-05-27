Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Recent hike takes petrol rates over 100 in Thane, 99.94 in Mumbai

Recent hike takes petrol rates over 100 in Thane, 99.94 in Mumbai

Premium
An attendant assists a customer refuelling at a Bharat Petroleum Corp. gas station in Mumbai
1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The price of petrol had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra
  • The state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision on 4 May

Petrol and diesel prices were increased yet again on Thursday by 24 paise per litre and 29 paise a litre, respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased yet again on Thursday by 24 paise per litre and 29 paise a litre, respectively.

The hike -- fourteenth in May -- led petrol to cross the 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The hike -- fourteenth in May -- led petrol to cross the 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Diesel is costing 91.99 per litre in Thane now whereas in Mumbai its priced at 91.87.

The price of petrol had already crossed the 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Delhi, the petrol price rose to 93.84 a litre and diesel to 84.61.

The state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision on 4 May that they had observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at 104.67 per litre and 97.49 a litre, respectively.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by 3.28 per litre and diesel by 3.88.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Central and state taxes make up for 60% of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54% of diesel. The union government levies 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and 31.80 on diesel.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!