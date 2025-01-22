India has been rattled by unfortunate train accidents over the past two years, leading to numerous fatalities and injuries. We are just in the first month of 2025, and another deadly train accident has already claimed 12 lives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least twelve people have died and five others were injured, in the Pushpak train accident in North Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Wednesday, January 22.

The Pushpak train accident comes barely months after the Kanchanjungha Express train accident which happened in June 2024. Here is a detailed look at some of the major train accidents that occurred recently: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pushpak train accident At least twelve people were killed and five others were injured after passengers from the Pushpak Express jumped onto the tracks to escape a suspected fire on the train. As they exited their coaches, they were struck by the incoming Karnataka Express train.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for kin of passengers killed the accident.

Read live updates on Pushpak train accident. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kanchanjungha Express train accident The accident took place near Rangapani station in the Katihar Railway Division, which comes just before New Jalpaiguri Junction. The accident happened around 8:45 am on June 17, 2024, within the Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district.

The Kanchanjungha Express, en route from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah in Kolkata, was rear-ended by a goods train, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Footage from the accident site showed one of the train’s bogies hanging in mid-air. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kanchanjungha train accident

Bihar North East Express derailment On October 11, 2023, the Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Junction North East Express (train number 12506), derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Buxar district, Bihar. Six coaches were affected, resulting in four fatalities and over 70 passengers injured.

Andhra Pradesh train collision A tragic collision between two passenger trains occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on October 29, 2023. The Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train collided with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train, resulting in the deaths of 14 passengers. The accident was attributed to signal failure and human error, sparking discussions about the urgent need to modernise railway signalling systems to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Lucknow-Rameshwaram Bharat Gaurav train fire Around nine people died, and 20 passengers were injured after a fire broke out in the Lucknow-Rameshwaram Bharat Gaurav train on August 25, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was triggered by a gas cylinder passengers smuggled inside the coach for cooking.

Passengers from Uttar Pradesh, travelling on a special IRCTC train, tragically lost their lives when a fire broke out in two coaches of the Bharat Gaurav tourist train near Bodi Lane, about a kilometer from Madurai Railway Junction.

Falaknuma Express fire On July 7, 2023, three coaches of the Falaknuma Express to Howrah caught fire between Bommaipally and Pagidipally in Telangana. No one was injured. The railway authorities' prompt response in evacuating the passengers helped prevent a major disaster. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, stressing the need for improved fire safety measures on trains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway derailment The last coach of the four-coach Nilgiri Mountain Railway train heading from Ooty to Mettupalayam derailed near Coonoor station on June 8, 2023. There were no injuries or casualties, but the incident raised concerns about the safety of heritage trains operating on challenging terrains.

Vijayawada-Chennai Jan Shatabdi Express derailment On June 9, 2023, a coach of the Vijayawada-Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express derailed near Basin Bridge station in Chennai. Although no injuries were reported, the incident highlighted the risks involved in daily railway operations and reinforced the importance of regular maintenance and inspections to ensure passenger safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}