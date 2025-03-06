New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that reciprocal tariffs remain a key subject in discussions between India and the United States, with the final decision contingent on ongoing negotiations.

"Tariff is something the US President has been speaking about. The Commerce Minister (Piyush Goyal) has already gone to the US... (to) engage with US officials, including the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Based on the negotiations...we will take a call," Sitharaman said at a post-budget interaction at Visakhapatnam.

Sitharaman said that before departing for the US, Goyal held consultations with various stakeholders to ensure a well-informed approach to the discussions.

"It is only as we progress through the negotiations that we will be able to make an assessment," she added.

Earlier this week, US President Trump announced during his address to the Congress that his country will start charging reciprocal tariffs on countries, including India, from 2 April.

An Indian delegation led by Goyal is in the US for key negotiations, with both sides having agreed to finalize the first tranche of a bilateral trade agreement soon.

Goyal, on his visit from 3-8 March, is set to meet several senior US officials and policymakers, including USTR Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Focused on bilateral trade Sitharaman said the ongoing discussions between India and the US are focused on bilateral trade relations, particularly tariff-related matters.

For India, safeguarding its interests remains paramount in the negotiations, she added.

Meanwhile, speaking on inflation, Ajay Seth, secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs, said the government is closely monitoring food prices and implementing measures to keep inflation under control.

"For pulses, the government maintains buffer stocks and releases them periodically to stabilize prices. Import duties are also adjusted when prices rise.....Edible oils do not have buffer stocks, and customs duties are reduced whenever prices surge,” Seth said.

On perishable items like vegetables and fruits, the government is working on improving supply chains, he added.

Seth said the government is implementing schemes to promote vegetable cultivation near major consumption hubs, with initiatives already underway.

"These efforts aim to strengthen farm-to-household supply chains through farmer cooperatives and producer organizations, ultimately helping to curb food inflation," he said.

"All possible supply-side measures are being taken to stabilize prices," he added.

India's retail inflation eased to a five-month low of 4.31% in January, down from 5.22% in December, driven by a slower rise in food prices, provisional government data released last month showed.

The figure also fell below November’s 5.48% and 5.10% recorded a year ago, according to the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation.

Food inflation, a persistent challenge, rose 6.02% in January compared to an 8.39% annual rise in December, 9.04% in November, and 8.30% in the year-ago period.