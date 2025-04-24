What is Kalima, the sacred Islamic verse that saved Assam tourist from terrorists during Pahalgam attack?

A professor from Assam narrowly escaped the terrorists' bullets in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam because he was able to recite the Kalima, the sacred Islamic verses. The terror attack on tourists on April 22 claimed 26 lives.

Two days after the brutal terrorist attack, shocking details have emerged about the close call of Assam University professor Debasish Bhattacharjee and his kin.

According to reports, the terrorists were reportedly checking for religious affiliation, singling out non-Muslims and killing them. Debasish Bhattacharjee – who reached Kashmir with his family two days before the attack – was asked by a terrorist to recite the Kalima at gunpoint. His knowledge of reciting the Islamic declaration of faith suddenly turned out to be the saviour as the terrorists spared their lives before fleeing to the jungles.

“A terrorist walked up to me... He asked me, ‘What are you saying?’ I kept repeating La ilaha illallah... For some reason, he turned and left,” India Today quoted Bhattacharjee, an associate professor in Assam University, as saying.

Recalling the incident, Bhattacharjee stated that he did not pay any heed after initially hearing the gunshots, as he was told by a local photographer that this could be the forest department people firing in the air to scare the monkeys away.

However, Bhattacharjee's comfort didn't last long when the sound of gunshots pierced their ears.

Realising that they were caught in heavy gunfiring, he, along with his wife, son and others, lay down on the ground. "All of us lay down on the ground under a nearby tree. Apart from my wife and son, several other people did the same and started uttering 'la ilaha illallah'," ETV Bharat quoted him as saying.

"By seeing them remembering Allah, we followed the same. I felt it was the right thing to do at that moment, and we kept on doing it," he added.

Remembering the horror, he said that a terrorist came forward and stopped four meters away, and soon shot a man in front of them.

"Then the terrorist came up to me, pointing a gun at my head. I could not see him as my face was downwards, but my son was watching all this. The terrorist asked me, 'Kya bol rahe ho?' (What are you saying?). I didn't give any reply and kept uttering 'la ilaha illallah'," he said. This somehow changed the mind of the terrorist, and he left the family alive, Bhattacharjee said.

What is Kalima in Islam? Kalima is a declaration of faith that affirms the belief in Allah's oneness and Muhammad's prophethood. Knowing Kalima is necessary for all Muslims, as it represents the core of Islamic belief. Advertisement

Muslims recite the Kalima regularly as it reminds them of their commitment to worshipping Allah alone and following the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The six Kalimas There are six Kalimas, each having its purpose and meaning.

a) Tayyib (purity) “La ilaha illallah Muhammadur Rasoolullah.”(There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is His messenger.)

b) Shahadat (Testimony): “Ashhadu alla ilaha illallahu wahdahu la sharika lahu wa ashhadu anna Muhammadan abduhoo wa rasooluhu.” (I bear witness that there is no God but Allah, He is One, without any partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His messenger.)

c) Tamjeed (Glorification): "Subhanallahi walhamdulillahi wa la ilaha illallahu wallahu akbar, wa la hawla wa la quwwata illa billahi aliyyil azeem". (Glory is to Allah, all praise is to Allah, there is no God but Allah, and Allah is the Greatest. There is no power and no strength except with Allah.)

d) Tawheed (Unity): “Laa ilaha illal lahoo wahdahoo la shareekalahoo lahul mulko walahul hamdo yuhee wa yumeeto wa hoa haiy yul la yamooto abadan abada zul jalali wal ikraam beyadihil khair. Wa howa ala kulli shayi in qadeer.” (There is none worthy of worship except Allah. He is alone and has no partner. To Him belongs the Kingdom, and for Him is all praise. He gives life and causes death. In His hand is all good, and He has power over everything.)

e) Astaghfar (Penitence): "Astaghfirullah rabbi min kullay zambin aznabtuho amadan ao khat an sirran ao alaniatan wa atubu ilaihee min az zambil lazee aalamo wa min az zambil lazee la aalamo innaka anta allamul ghuyoobi wa sattaarul oyobi wa ghaffar uz zunoobi wala ha ola wala quwwata illa bila hil aliyil azeem."(I seek forgiveness from Allah, who is my Creator and Cheriser, from every sin I committed knowingly or unknowingly, secretly or openly. I also seek His forgiveness for all sins which I am aware of or am not aware of. Certainly, You (O Allah!), are the Knower of the hidden and the Concealer of mistakes and the Forgiver of sins. And there is no power and no strength except Allah, the Highest, the Greatest.)