‘Reckless statement, hate speech’: MK Stalin after Union Minister claims Tamilian behind Bengaluru cafe blast
Reacting strongly against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s claim that the suspect involved in the March 1, 2024 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded stringent action against the minister for causing a threat to peace, harmony and national unity
