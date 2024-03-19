Reacting strongly against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s claim that the suspect involved in the March 1, 2024 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded stringent action against the minister for causing a threat to peace, harmony and national unity

Reacting strongly against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje’s claim that the suspect involved in the March 1, 2024 blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin demanded stringent action against the minister for causing a threat to peace, harmony and national unity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the Tamil Nadu chief posted, “One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the Rameshwaram Café Blast to make such claims."

“Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP" the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said calling for appropriate legal action against the Union minister for “causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately," Stalin posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister Karandlaje joined the protests in Bengaluru following an altercation between a group of people and a shopkeeper during 'Azaan' time on Sunday, i.e. March 17, near Siddanna Layout.

Accusing the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka of bias against Hindus the Union minister said, “This government is protecting minorities and it is anti-Hindu... The law and order situation is poor and we demand Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara's resignation... We will keep fighting, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karandlaje further highlighted a series of incidents involving individuals from different states engaging in criminal activities within Karnataka. She went on to claim that the suspect involved in the March 1 blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe was from Tamil Nadu.

“One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students," the BJP MP said.

It is important to note that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is leading the investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, has not revealed the identity of the prime accused in the case. The state home minister last week told media persons that investigators were verifying the suspect’s identity and were drawing closer to locating him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!