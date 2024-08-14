Protests broke out across India this week following the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor. The female postgraduate medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College last week with severe injury marks across her body. The CBI took over the case on Tuesday following orders by the Calcutta High Court.

Widespread agitation by junior doctors has crippled state healthcare services with the functioning of even emergency and outdoor departments coming to a halt in most state-run hospitals.

What you need to know about the Kolkata protest

The ‘reclaim the night’ protest in Kolkata will begin around midnight from three venues in the city. Messages about the event have been circulating widely on WhatsApp and other social media platforms since Tuesday evening and many prominent personalities have indicated plans to join the somewhat unprecedented march.

Protesters may face inclement weather conditions during the march with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy rain for Kolkata till August 17.

The initiative has remained mostly apolitical with TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also indicating plans to join the agitation. Several other members of the ruling party however decried that critics were ‘doing politics’ over the matter.

“I am going to join the protesters particularly because I’ve a daughter and a little granddaughter like millions of Bengali families. We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may,” the Rajya Sabha MP wrote on X.

“We are all protesting. But Left-BJP activists are wearing a mask to do drama at night…don't join it. Supporters of several heinous incidents have now come fishing in murky waters with an isolated ugly case. Nights in Bengal have always been safe for women. Many mothers and sisters work in different professions at night…the drama of ‘reclaiming the night’ is being staged for people whose lives have been tainted by these incidents. All of us have condemned the R G Kar incident, but we are against some parties doing politics over it,” countered TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.