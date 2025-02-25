Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khadar wants to hire 15 recliners so the MLAs and MLCs can take a “quick nap” after lunch. He said this would address the Assembly's attendance woes after lunch.

According to a Times of India report, Khadar claimed that legislators leave the Vidhana Soudha (state legislature) to rest after lunch, and many do not return for the post-lunch session. Therefore, having recliners in the House will help improve the turnout in sessions.

“I have decided to hire at least 15 recliners and install them in the assembly lobby,” the Karnataka Assembly Speaker said, adding that this way, the legislators can take a refreshing nap and attend House proceedings for the rest of the day.

Rent, not purchase Khader, who wants to rent the recliners, said purchasing them would be a waste of money “if they lie unused” after the Assembly session.

He added that these recliners would be removed from the premises after the session ended.

This comes amid the BJP's allegations that Karnataka is heading towards bankruptcy. Due to the two major guarantees, the state has no money to clear the outstanding debts of the transport and energy departments, the BJP claimed.

Meals for attendance The Speaker also pointed to initiatives like free breakfast and lunch for MLAs and MLCs at the legislature that have helped to increase attendance.

“They arrive late if they wait for breakfast, or it takes them time to return for the session if they leave Vidhana Soudha for lunch. Now, there are no such issues,” he said.

Karnataka Assembly Budget Session The Karnataka Assembly Budget Session will begin on March 3, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present the state budget on March 7.