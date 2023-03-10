First, disaster management experts will have to focus more on public participation. He stressed a continuous process of making people aware about the dangers of earthquakes, cyclones, fire and other calamities. It is important to impart awareness about proper process, drill and rules in this regard. “You will get success only by following the mantra of Local Resilience by Local participation", he said while asking the stakeholders to use train ‘Yuvak Mandals’ and ‘Sakhi Mandals’ at village and neighborhood levels.