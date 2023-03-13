Recognition of same-sex marriage: Will India become second Asian nation to recognise it2 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 10:51 AM IST
- Last year, the Supreme Court offered a hint at how the case might go, expanding the definition of a family to include same-sex couples and ruling that such partnerships are entitled to social welfare benefits
LGBTQ rights in India have expanded in recent years and, if the current case in Supreme Court goes in favour of the petitioners then the country will become only the second Asian jurisdiction after Taiwan to recognise same-sex unions. It was in 2014 that transgender people were given official recognition as a "third gender" and in 2017 Supreme Court recognised sexual orientation as protected under a fundamental right to privacy.
