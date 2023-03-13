LGBTQ rights in India have expanded in recent years and, if the current case in Supreme Court goes in favour of the petitioners then the country will become only the second Asian jurisdiction after Taiwan to recognise same-sex unions. It was in 2014 that transgender people were given official recognition as a "third gender" and in 2017 Supreme Court recognised sexual orientation as protected under a fundamental right to privacy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}