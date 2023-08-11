Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on 11 August strongly opposed the naming of the central bills to enact new criminal laws in the country.

He called it 'Hindi imposition' and an 'audacious attempt' to tamper with India's diversity. Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no moral right to 'even utter the word Tamil hereafter', he took to Twitter and wrote, "Recolonisation in the name of Decolonisation! The audacious attempt by the Union BJP Government to tamper with the essence of India's diversity through a sweeping overhaul - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill - reeks of linguistic imperialism." "This is an affront to the very foundation of #INDIA's unity. BJP and Prime Minister Modi have no moral right to even utter the word #Tamil hereafter," he said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bills in the Lok Sabha saying it would replace colonial-era laws.

He even asserted the proposed laws would transform the country's criminal justice system and protect the rights of the Indian citizen.

On 11 August, Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Criminal Procedure Act, 1898; and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.

Stalin said that "in the crucible of history, Tamil Nadu and DMK have emerged as the vanguards against such oppressive overtones."

"From the Anti-hindi agitations to safeguarding our linguistic identity, we have withstood the storm of #HindiImposition before, and we shall do it again, with unyielding determination. The fire of resistance against #HindiColonialism is ablaze once more. The BJP's audacious bid to supplant our identity with Hindi will be opposed resolutely," he asserted.

Saying the three bills showed how much the BJP "is afraid of 'India'", DMK also ridiculed the NDA government over the nomenclature.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the word 'Bharatiya' was being used in the bills instead of India as "they are afraid of the term."

"They have changed the name of the bills as 'Bharatiya' instead of 'India'. So how much they are afraid of India; they stand exposed," Elangovan told PTI.

"They are afraid of the term 'India' because the name was taken by opposition parties. These are all very immature...exhibits the immaturity of this government," he said.

With agency inputs.