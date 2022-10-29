Delhi LG asks Arvind Kejriwal to reconsider 'Red Light on Gaadi off': Here's why

Rai had claimed on Thursday that the file on the campaign was sent to Saxena on October 21. The sources said Saxena was out of office due to prior commitments on Thursday. "The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign has been successful in previous years. The month-long campaign was set to be launched tomorrow for this year but no approval has been received so far. The file was sent to the LG on October 21," Rai said.