'Reconsider your decision to...': Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya's message to PM Modi ahead of Ayodhya Ram Mandir event
Top Shankaracharyas refuse to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, citing violation of Sanatan Dharma rules.
A political run-in began after top Shankaracharyas decided to not be a part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya. They expressed their displeasure that the consecration ceremony didn't follow the rules of Sanatan Dharma.