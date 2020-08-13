Record 1,981 COVID-19 cases in Odisha push tally to 52,653

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha on Thursday witnessed the biggest single-day spike of 1,981 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 52,653, a health department official here said.

Nine more patients succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 314, he said.

Three deaths were recorded in Ganjam district, two each in Cuttack and Mayurbhanj, and one each in Kandhamal and Sundergarh, the official said.

"Regret to inform the demise of Nine #COVID 19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the health and family welfare department said on Twitter.

Of the 1,981 cases, 1,225 were reported from different quarantine centres, and the remaining from localities during contact tracing, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 active cases in Odisha currently stands at 15,807.

As many as 36,479 people have recovered from the disease so far.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died in Odisha due to comorbidities.

The state on Wednesday conducted record 40,711 sample tests, pushing the total number of such medical examinations to 7,65,065.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

