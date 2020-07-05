The total number of covid-19 in Bengaluru rose to 9,580 as a record 1235 persons tested positive in the 24 hours until 5 pm, on Sunday.

This takes the number of active cases in Bengaluru to 8167 and further fueling fears of a continued rise in India's technology capital.

The surge in Bengaluru pushed up the case count to 23,474 that includes 1925 on Sunday.

The source of infection remains unknown in majority of the cases in Bengaluru that indicates the possibility of a full blown community transmission.

The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government on Sunday decided to bring in a law that would force home isolation for people above 60 years of age to try and protect one of the most vulnerable sections to the virus.

However, the state has little else to offer in terms of how it will contain the spread and has ruled out another lockdown. The government has been at the recovering end of criticism for having missed out an opportunity to create healthcare infrastructure and is now dependent on private hospitals for additional beds.

Only 116 out of the 2,734 beds allotted at private hospitals that continues to add stress on its already inadequate resources.

"Criminal cases will be registered against private hospitals that refuse treatment to covid-19 patients," K.Sudhakar, Karnataka's

Medical education minister said in a statement on Sunday. The statement comes after reports indicated of deaths caused due to refusal of admission by private hospitals.

Karnataka also opened a 10,100 beds covid care centre at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre to house asymptomatic persons.

He also said that the cost of testing at private labs is capped at ₹2,200.

The number of deaths in Karnataka shot up to 376 including 37 more on Sunday.

Sudhakar said that Bengaluru's mortality rate at around 1.5% and is the lowest compared to other metros in India.

The number of recoveries in Karnataka went up to 9,847 as 603 more recovered on Sunday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via