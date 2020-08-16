Karnataka confirmed a record 124 fatalities on Sunday marking the highest single day spike in its covid-19 death toll.

This included a 16-year old girl in Hassan district.

The increase in deaths takes the toll so far in the state to just under 4000,according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Karnataka has seen a sharp rise in deaths due to covid- 19 and is among the top three most impacted states in the country.

There are nearly 700 covid-19 patients in intensive care, according to government data.

Out of the 30 districts in the state,22 reported at least one covid-19 related death in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Sunday that indicates the extent of spread in Karnataka.

Bengaluru, the state's power and growth capital, recorded 49 deaths on Sunday that takes the covid- 19 death toll in India's technology capital to 1444.

The southern state reported 7040 new cases on Sunday that includes 2131 cases in Bengaluru.

The crisis in the mineral-rich district of Ballari crossed 14,000 cases as 381 more tested positive. Mysuru,about 125 kms from Bengaluru,reported 620 new cases and 478 in Belagavi. A total of 10 out of the 30 districts reported over 200 cases on Sunday.

The situation in these small towns and districts could further add to the challenges of the calamity-prone state that is reeling under heavy rains, floods and landslides that is piling on the pressure on its fledgling economy.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via