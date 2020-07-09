Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed a record 2228 new covid-19 cases that takes its total to 31,105 cases of which 17,782 are active.

The surge was driven by its growth capital, Bengaluru, that broke its own record of highest single day spike as 1373 persons tested positive in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Thursday, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

The number of fatalities rose to 490 as 17 more people died on Thursday.

The surge in cases has put the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government on the backfoot as it continues to rely on the success it achieved during the three months of covid-19 induced lockdown.

Not just has the case count in Bengaluru gone up, but around 50 persons with travel history to India's technology capital have tested positive in other districts, according to the daily bulletin.

“I request people from Bangalore not to travel to their villages unnecessarily. Precautions must be taken to prevent spreading the infection to villages," the chief minister’s office (CMO) said in a statement, attributing it to Yediyurappa.

There are 855 cases reported outside of Bengaluru that highlights how much the virus had spread outside the state.

The source of infection in every single case reported from Bengaluru remains unknown and indicates the possibility of a community transmission.

The growing number of cases and containment zones in Bengaluru has added to the challenges of the state government which appears to have lost all the ground it gained in its battle against the virus.

It has scalped up testing to an extent as the state conducted 20,028 tests in a day that takes the total to nearly 7.8 lakhs so far.

There were also a record number of recoveries on Thursday as 957 people were cured.

Yediyurappa said that the state government was making all efforts to contain the surge and has called for a meeting of all legislators in Bengaluru on Friday.

He said that the newly set up 10,100 bed covid-19 care centre to lodge asymptomatic covid-19 persons at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, scheduled to open within a week, is part of the state’s preparations for the expected surge.

Though the state government had initially projected that the state would have 25,000 active cases by mid-August, it is yet to make its fresh estimates available to others outside the administration.

Yediyurappa said that the new CCC will have around 2200 personnel that includes one doctor, two nurses, one support and housekeeping staff and two marshalls for every 100 patients.

“Since the unlock process began, increasing numbers of cases have been reported in the State," according to the CMO statement.

The statement added that it has “rectified all the loopholes" in its system. The chief minister has also called for a press conference on Friday to share his views on the topic.

