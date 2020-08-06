The spike in Bengaluru continues to fuel the surge in Karnataka which reported 6,805 new cases that mark the highest single day increase in the south Indian state.

The situation in other parts of Karnataka continues to deteriorate as 19 out of the 30 districts have reported over a 100 cases each.

Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa, his predecessor Siddaramaiah and at least three cabinet ministers among others have tested covid- 19 positive and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

However,the state government said that the recovery rate in the state was also going up.

"Karnataka has improved its recovery rate in last seven days crossing the 50% mark," Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said on Thursday.

The total number of recoveries in the state now stand at 80,281 as against 70,068 active cases in the state, according to the daily health bulletin of the health department.

Sudhakar said that the recovery rate in the state increased by 11.37% while it went up by 20.75% in Bengaluru.

He said that Delhi has 204 deaths per million population while it stands at 42 in Karnataka.

The death toll inched towards the 3,000 mark as 93 more people died in the 24 hours until 5pm on Thursday.

Sudhakar also said that Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah were also recovering well.

In a statement on Thursday, Manipal Hospital said that Yediyurappa was clinically stable and responding well to treatment.

"He is cheerful and continues to attend to his activities from his room. The team of clinical experts are monitoring him closely," the hospital said in a statement.

