Record 3505 new COVID cases in UP, tally crosses 70K

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day jump of 3,505 novel coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 70,000 on Monday, a health official said.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 1,456 with 30 more fatalities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 1,456 with 30 more fatalities, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

There are 26,204 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 42,833 patients have recovered so far. As many as 3,505 more people tested positive, taking the number of confirmed infections to 70,493, Prasad said.

Over 1.06 lakh tests, highest in the state so far, have been conducted on Sunday, taking the total samples tested to over 19 lakh. The positivity rate in July has been four per cent, according to the official.

Exhorting people to remain alert and immediately go for testing if they develop symptoms, Prasad said early detection of the virus was a must to effectively tackle it.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.