Covid-19: West Bengal sees record single-day spike in both fresh cases, deaths

KOLKATA : The number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal crossed 50-mark on Monday after 53 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 1,731, the health department said.

The states coronavirus caseload also mounted to 78,232 after the highest one-day spike of 2,716 fresh cases was reported from different districts.

The states coronavirus caseload also mounted to 78,232 after the highest one-day spike of 2,716 fresh cases was reported from different districts.

Since Sunday, 2,088 patients have been discharged from hospitals improving the discharge rate to 70.07 per cent, a bulletin released by the department said.

The number of active cases stood at 21,683.

In the last 24 hours, 22,122 samples have been tested in West Bengal.

