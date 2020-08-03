Subscribe
Covid-19: West Bengal sees record single-day spike in both fresh cases, deaths
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus

1 min read . 10:10 PM IST PTI

1 min read . 10:10 PM IST PTI

  • West Bengal witnessed the spurt of 2,716 fresh cases and now have total positive cases of Covid-19 at 78,232 while death toll till now has reached the mark of 1,731
  • There are just 21,683 active cases remaining in the state while the discharge rate has clocked at 70.07 percent

KOLKATA : The number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities in West Bengal crossed 50-mark on Monday after 53 people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 1,731, the health department said.

The states coronavirus caseload also mounted to 78,232 after the highest one-day spike of 2,716 fresh cases was reported from different districts.

Since Sunday, 2,088 patients have been discharged from hospitals improving the discharge rate to 70.07 per cent, a bulletin released by the department said.

The number of active cases stood at 21,683.

In the last 24 hours, 22,122 samples have been tested in West Bengal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated