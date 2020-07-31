Record 55,000 new coronavirus cases in India in a day, 37,000 recover

With 55,079 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally over 16 lakh mark today, while the recoveries jumped to 10,57,805. The country's death toll rose to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from covid currently stands at 2.18% in India as compared to global average of about 4%.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,805 cured/discharged/migrated and 35,747 deaths, the health ministry said.

Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,805 cured/discharged/migrated and 35,747 deaths, the health ministry said.

The recoveries on Tuesday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 37,223 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate stand at 64.54%. The gap between active patients and recovered patients has crossed 5 lakh and currently stands at 5,12,487.

More than six lakh Covid 19 tests were conducted in a single day on Thursday. On 30th July, India tested a total of 6,42,588. With 6,42,588 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing stands at 1,88,32,970.

Sixteen states and UTs, including Delhi, Gujarat Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh, have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 64.44 per cent.

Gilead Sciences Inc. said Thursday it expects to make more than 2 million doses of Covid-19 treatment remdesivir by the end of the year.

India’s position as the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume will play a crucial role when an effective vaccine is developed globally and the US government is monitoring the vaccine development efforts of Indian companies through its 30-year-old partnership with India’s department of biotechnology, Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the US, said on Thursday.

