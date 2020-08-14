Bengaluru: Karnataka confirmed 7908 new covid-19 cases on Friday marking the highest single day spike in the state which is also one of the worst affected regions in the country.

The surge takes the total to 2,11,108 cases of which 79,201 are active, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health department.

The death toll continues to climb in Karnataka as 104 more died in 24 hours until 5 pm on Friday that takes the total number of fatalities to 3717.

While Bengaluru continues to account for the majority of these numbers, the situation in other parts continues to deteriorate. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government, however, remains focused on its power and growth capital, Bengaluru, that reported 2452 new cases on Friday that takes active case count to just under 50,000. The number of active containment zones in India’s technology capital now jumps to 13,482.

The mineral-rich district of Ballari surpassed 13,000 cases as 608 more tested positive on Friday .

There were 413 who tested positive in Shivamogga, 351 in Davangere, 334 in Belagavi, 322 in Udupi and 307 in Dakshina Kannada. Heavy rains in coastal, malnad and northern parts of Karnataka has added to the challenges of the health crisis in the southern state and exacerbated its economic distress and its acute fund crunch.

The recovery rate, however, continues to improve in the state as 6940 more recovered taking the total number of cured persons to 1,28,182. The state’s recovery rate is just under 60%.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar on Friday said that an additional 2000 post-graduate students will be available for covid-19 duties to help mitigate the shortage of manpower in the battle against the virus.

The state government on Friday also released guidelines to administer Remdesivir to private hospitals for treating government referred patients. The guidelines state that private hospitals must raise a request for this drug through the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) and all government referred patients getting treated in private hospital will be able to avail the medicine which has improved the chances of recovery.

