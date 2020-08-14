Record 7908 new covid-19 cases in Karnataka

While Bengaluru continues to account for the majority of these numbers, the situation in other parts continues to deteriorate. The B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government, however, remains focused on its power and growth capital, Bengaluru, that reported 2452 new cases on Friday that takes active case count to just under 50,000. The number of active containment zones in India’s technology capital now jumps to 13,482.