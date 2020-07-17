Record 949 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 17 deaths

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat recorded a highest single day spike of 949 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 46,516, the state health department said.

Seventeen persons with the viral infection died across the state since Thursday evening, taking the death toll to 2,108, it said in a statement.

770 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 32,944.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,516, new cases 949, total deaths 2,108, discharged 32,944, active cases 11,464 and people tested so far 5,12,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

