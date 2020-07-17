Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Record 949 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 17 deaths
Medical specialists wearing personal protective equipment

Record 949 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 17 deaths

1 min read . 10:19 PM IST PTI

  • Total COVID-19 casualties are at 2,108 in the state while there have been a total of 46,516 cases so far
  • Number of recoveries have crossed the mark of over 32,000 whereas active cases are at 11,464

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat recorded a highest single day spike of 949 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 46,516, the state health department said.

Gujarat recorded a highest single day spike of 949 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally to 46,516, the state health department said.

Seventeen persons with the viral infection died across the state since Thursday evening, taking the death toll to 2,108, it said in a statement.

Seventeen persons with the viral infection died across the state since Thursday evening, taking the death toll to 2,108, it said in a statement.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

770 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 32,944.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 46,516, new cases 949, total deaths 2,108, discharged 32,944, active cases 11,464 and people tested so far 5,12,000.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated