Record e-way bills in December point to robust GST receipts in January2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:26 AM IST
Monthly generation of e-way bills or electronic permits required for shipment of goods within and across states has shot up to an all time high in December, suggesting that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in January is likely to be robust
Monthly generation of e-way bills or electronic permits required for shipment of goods within and across states has shot up to an all time high in December, suggesting that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in January is likely to be robust.
