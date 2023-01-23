Record e-way bills in December point to robust GST receipts in January

Another high frequency indicator relating to goods, purchase managers index (PMI), too pointed to strong performance of the manufacturing sector in December. The S&P Global PMI data based on a survey of 400 companies had shown that business conditions improved for Indian manufacturers in December to the greatest extent in over two years. At 57.8 in December, up from 55.7 in November, PMI pointed to a robust improvement in the health of the sector that was the best seen since October 2020, S&P had said on 2 January.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}