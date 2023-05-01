April kicks off with record ₹1.87 tn GST2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 11:53 PM IST
On 20 April this year, revenue collections on a single day shot up to a record ₹68,228 crore over 980,000 transactions, the finance ministry said in a statement.
New Delhi: A sales boom at the turn of the fiscal year boosted goods and services tax (GST) collections by central and state governments in April to a record ₹1.87 trillion, a 12% jump over receipts in the same month a year earlier.
