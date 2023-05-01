April kicks off with record 1.87 tn GST

April revenue receipts relate to transactions during March, the closing month of FY23, where all organizations would have been keen to close the fiscal year on a high note, explained M.S. Mani, partner, Deloitte India. This comes on the back of monthly GST collections crossing ₹1.4 trillion continuously through FY23, and hence is a testimony to the good economic growth and the enhanced efforts aimed at improving compliances, said Mani. The majority of large states reported more than 20% growth over the same period last year, indicating broad-based revenue growth across states, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}