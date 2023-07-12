India Inc. kicks off fiscal with record $8.1 billion Q1 share sale

Mumbai: Driven by favourable market conditions and an influx of foreign investments, share sales targeting new investors reached a record high of $8.1 billion or ₹66,660.67 crore in the June quarter—the best-ever for any first quarter, Mint research showed. The amount was 29% higher than the ₹51,574.08 crore raised a year earlier from new investors.

Bulk deals, qualified institutional placements (QIPs), offers for sale (OFS) and initial public offerings (IPOs) aim to raise money from new investors, unlike rights issues that are reserved for existing investors. A majority of these funds were raised from bulk and block deals, wherein large shareholders, including promoters, divested shares amounting to at least ₹47,223 crore, up 164% compared to the ₹17,879 crore a year earlier. IPOs, OFS, and QIPs collectively contributed ₹7,779.4 crore, ₹7,258 crore, and ₹4,400.4 crore, respectively, to the total capital raised.

“The sharp rise in secondary sales was driven by substantially higher foreign institutional investment (FII) flows and much stronger overall market sentiment," said Subhrajit Roy, India head of Global Capital Markets at Bank of America. Roy referred to FII inflows worth $13.6 billion in the June quarter of FY24 riding buoyant markets, against an outflow of $15 billion in the first quarter of FY23.

Stock market benchmark Nifty50 rose 10% in the first quarter of FY24, against a 10.7% decline a year earlier. This, said Roy, sparked demand across investor buckets.

“Block deals have been active for the last one year, even when the markets were in the mid of a challenging phase," said V. Jayasankar, managing director and board member, Kotak Investment Banking. Kotak helped execute private equity giant KKR’s $1.5 billion Max Healthcare stake sale in 2022, as well as the $800-million stake sale in Kotak Mahindra Bank by Canada’s CPPIB.

“Bulk and block deals gained further momentum in 2023 as investors like to put more money to work in listed companies that they have been tracking for long. Importantly, blocks are easier to do as it requires just a couple of days to execute," said Jayasankar.

Mint research showed that lot-based share deals have surpassed amounts recorded by all other share transaction routes by a substantial margin.

The amount raised through rights issues were at a mere ₹3,194 crore in the June quarter, against a record ₹53,524 crore in the first quarter of FY21.

A big chunk of the bulk deals were in Adani group companies led by billionaire Gautam Adani. Three Adani group companies sold their stakes to American global boutique asset management firm GQG Partners via bulk deals. Adani Enterprises sold 1.58% of its stake for ₹4,140 crore, Adani Green sold 2.8% of its stake for ₹4,232 crore, and Adani Transmission sold 3% of its stake for ₹2,666 crore to GQG Partners during the June quarter.

“Block deals help avoid an asset bubble as demand for paper meets supply of money. For PE investors or promoters selling large blocks, this is a good time to sell since the market is at a lifetime high, and they have been invested for several years," said Jayasankar.

Piramal Enterprises, led by business tycoon Ajay Piramal, sold its entire 8.34% stake in non-banking financial company Shriram Finance for ₹4,824 crore via bulk deals during the first quarter.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage fund sold 0.56% in Kotak Mahindra Bank for ₹2,259.6 crore, while BC Asia Investments and Integral Investments sold 0.7% stake in Axis Bank Ltd for ₹2,178 crore via bulk and block deals during the quarter.

In another such deal, Creditaccess India BV sold 5.8% stake in CreditAccess Grameen Ltd for ₹1,121.29 crore.

Roy said, “Stocks across most sectors are now trading at healthy valuation levels while the bid-ask spread between buyers and sellers have become much more reasonable."

According to Roy, more than $3.5 billion was raised through bulk and block trades in June; of this, Bank of America alone has more than 30% market share, helping execute $1.1 billion worth of block deals in Policy Bazaar, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, and Timken.

“Domestic flows continue to be robust through systematic investment plans. These institutional flows have helped block deals and OFS touch $6 billion value in the last quarter," said Jayasankar. Kotak Investment Banking itself has closed seven sell-down deals via blocks and OFS in June quarter totalling to $2 billion, said Jayasankar. “We have over one-third of the market share in OFS and blocks."