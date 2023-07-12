News
India Inc. kicks off fiscal with record $8.1 billion Q1 share sale
Mumbai: Driven by favourable market conditions and an influx of foreign investments, share sales targeting new investors reached a record high of $8.1 billion or ₹66,660.67 crore in the June quarter—the best-ever for any first quarter, Mint research showed. The amount was 29% higher than the ₹51,574.08 crore raised a year earlier from new investors.
