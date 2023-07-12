India Inc. kicks off fiscal with record $8.1 billion Q1 share sale

Bulk deals, qualified institutional placements (QIPs), offers for sale (OFS) and initial public offerings (IPOs) aim to raise money from new investors, unlike rights issues that are reserved for existing investors. A majority of these funds were raised from bulk and block deals, wherein large shareholders, including promoters, divested shares amounting to at least ₹47,223 crore, up 164% compared to the ₹17,879 crore a year earlier. IPOs, OFS, and QIPs collectively contributed ₹7,779.4 crore, ₹7,258 crore, and ₹4,400.4 crore, respectively, to the total capital raised.

