Record made for highest quantity of bituminous mix laid for road construction in 100 hours

Record made for highest quantity of bituminous mix laid for road construction in 100 hours1 min read . 09:59 PM IST
- Nitin Gadkari said longest length of flexible pavement (DBM Course) road construction in 100 Hrs was awarded to PNC Infratech
India Book of Records have awarded certificates in respect of creation of record for Highest Quantity of Bituminous Mix laid for road construction in 100 Hrs to a domestic infrastructure company.
In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and highways Nitin Gadkari informed that longest Length of Flexible Pavement (DBM Course) road construction in 100 Hrs was awarded to PNC Infratech Ltd.
The Minister said this incredible feat was achieved by PNC Infratech Ltd at the Construction of 8-Lane access-controlled expressway starting from junction with NH-47 near Bhamiya village and ending at junction with SH-175 in Baletiya village in Panchmahal district (Ch-780+920 to Ch-803+420. Design Ch-328+500 to Ch-351+000) section of Delhi-Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) on under #Bharatmala Pariyojna in the state of Gujarat.
