Record number of Indian students heading to study abroad, sharp surge in enrolment in these areas: Report
20 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
Many more Indian students are heading for studying abroad this fall than ever, leading study abroad consultants have told Economic Times. As per the report, this comes as a result of various factors including rising aspirations for a foreign education and career, an increase in applicants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Moreover, this also comes as foreign institutions increasing their focus on India by offering more financial aid and scholarships.