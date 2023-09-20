Many more Indian students are heading for studying abroad this fall than ever, leading study abroad consultants have told Economic Times . As per the report, this comes as a result of various factors including rising aspirations for a foreign education and career, an increase in applicants from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Moreover, this also comes as foreign institutions increasing their focus on India by offering more financial aid and scholarships.

As per the report, this record surge in Indian students for studying abroad also comes amid a drop from Chinese student applications.

Study abroad platform Leverage Edu CEO Akshay Chaturvedi told ET, "The competition for talent from India has increased multifold after the pandemic, so scholarships and bursaries have increased as well."

Some consultants have also stated that the students going for the fall session has doubled than last year while some have added many enrolments have come from Tier ⅔ cities.

Collegify CEO Adarsh Khandelwal has told ET that “The number of students going for the fall session has doubled since last year."

Speaking on US intake of Indian students for this fall, Piyush Kumar, regional director -South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education told ET: “This year has been incredible; the number has increased, and probably more than pre-pandemic year. About 25-30 percent of US enrolments have come from Tier 2/3 cities."

Another consultant Sumeet Jain who is the co-founder of study abroad consultancy Yocket told the daily that “With China numbers reducing, a lot of universities have started focusing on India. We have a great rise in numbers in Indian students."

Meanwhile, the UK PM Rishi Sunak-led government has decided to implement a hike on student visa and visitor or tourist visa effective from 4 October. The British Government has announced that a UK Tourist Visa for under six months will cost ₹1,543 (£ 15) more and UK Student Visas will be ₹13,070 (£127) more expensive for travelers from around the world, including Indians.

Earlier last month, it was reported that the Canada student visa programme is set to get a massive facelift. It was reported that the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) was planning to implement a new Trusted Institution framework to its student visa programme by 2024. This framework is a key component of a larger strategy aimed at modernising the International Student Program (ISP) operated by the IRCC.

Last month, France too said its goal to welcome 30,000 students from India by 2030 is aimed at fostering academic excellence, boosting cultural links and enhancing long-lasting friendship between the two nations. It had announced major new initiatives to roll out the "red carpet" for Indian students and alumni during PM Modi's visit to Paris. In the light of the initiative, the embassy and the French Institute announced the upcoming 'Choose France Tour 2023'. Organised by the French government and Campus France, the education fair will be held in four major Indian cities, Chennai (8th Oct), Calcutta (11th Oct), Delhi (13th Oct), and Mumbai (15th Oct). "It will provide an excellent opportunity to Indian students and their parents to interact with the representatives of more than 40 French higher education institutions present at the fair, and explore a wide range of study options," the embassy said.

(With inputs from PTI)