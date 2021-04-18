Record single-day spike of 12,248 COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; 66 die

"With 1,692 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 89,317. Bhopal's tally rose by 1,679 to touch 68,570. Indore reported seven deaths, and its toll is 1,047, while Bhopal's toll rose by three to touch 674. The active cases in Indore and Bhopal is 10,989 and 8,758 respectively," the official said.