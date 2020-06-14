New Delhi: Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike in the national capita l, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, while the death toll mounted to 1,327, authorities said.

This is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases -- 2,137 -- was recorded on June 12.

Fifty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department said in a bulletin on Sunday.

The bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,327, and the total number of cases mounted to 41,182.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Sunday held a meeting through video conference with senior officials to ramp up the testing facilities to 10,000 in next two days, and have 100 per cent house-to-house survey in containment zones and other points pursuant to directions of the Union Home Ministry, the bulletin said.

As the cases rose, the Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was on Sunday declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital, according to an official order.

The COVID-19 tally on Saturday stood at 38,958, while the death count was 1,271.

As many as 15,823 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 24,032 active cases, the latest bulletin said.

As many as 2,90,592 years have been conducted till date, it said.

Total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stands at 20,793, it said.

As many as 695 patients in are in ICU while 182 are on ventilators, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city on Sunday stood at 222.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via