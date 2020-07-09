Record spike of 861 takes Gujarat's COVID-19 tally beyond 39,000

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat reported its highest single-day spike of 861 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall tally beyond the 39,000-mark, the state health department said.

The case count in the state now stands at 39,280, it said.

Fifteen patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, that took the state's death toll to 2,010, the department said in a statement.

As many as 429 people were discharged from different hospitals post recovery, taking the number of recovered patients to 27,742.

Of the 429, a total of 139 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 124 in Surat and 124 in Vadodara. Patients in some other districts, including Bharuch, Kheda, Mehsana, Rajkot and Sabarkantha, also recovered.

Out of the total 861 new cases that were reported in the past 24 hours, as many as 307 were from Surat district alone, including 212 cases from Surat city and the remaining 95 from its rural areas.

Ahmedabad was at the second spot with 162 new cases, including 153 from the city and nine others from the surrounding villages.

Ahmedabad's tally of total cases has now reached 22,580, the highest in the state.

Other districts, where significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours, are Vadodara with 68, Gandhinagar with 32 and Valsad with 28 cases.

With the increase of 307 cases, the highest ever, Surat's tally rose to 7,581, next only to Ahmedabad.

Of the total 15 deaths, as many as six patients succumbed to the infection in Surat, five in Ahmedabad, and one each in Arvalli, Patan, Banaskantha and Bharuch.

Gujarat has so far conducted 4,41,692 tests, out of which 9,528 cases are active.

Among these, 72 are on ventilator while 9,456 are stable.

Out of around 2.98 lakh persons currently quarantined in the state, as many as 2.95 lakh are home quarantined, while 2,989 are kept in different facilities across the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 39,280, new cases: 861, deaths: 2,010, discharged: 27,742, active cases: 9,528 and people tested so far: 4,41,692.

