Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Sunday saw its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases as 874 people tested positive for the infection, including 205 in capital Bhopal, taking the state's count to 27,800, an official said.

The death toll rose by 12 during the day to reach 811, with four being reported from Bhopal, two from Raisen and one each from Indore, Sagar, Mandsaur, Dhar, Betul and Datia, he added.

"Of the new cases, Bhopal led with 205, followed by 149 in Indore and 33 in Jabalpur. A total of 644 persons were discharged after recovery on Sunday," he said.

Indore now has 6,858 cases, including 304 deaths, Bhopal has 5,314 with 158 deaths, while the caseload is 1,005 in Jabalpur, officials said.

No new case was reported from six districts since Saturday evening, though all 52 MP districts have active cases.

There are 2,994 active containment zones in the state.

In July so far, 14,207 coronavirus cases (about 50 per cent of total) and 239 deaths (over 28 per cent of all deaths) were recorded in the state.

On June 30, the number of cases stood at 13,593, while the death toll was 572.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 27,800, active cases 7,857, new cases 874, death toll 811, recovered 19,132, total number of people tested 6,98,171.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

