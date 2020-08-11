Record stimulus slows credit downgrades of Indian companies

Borrowing costs have declined for local companies due to a barrage of stimulus steps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled $277 billion of stimulus in May, while the central bank pumped $50 billion of cash into domestic banks in March and it has cut its benchmark repurchase rate to the lowest level ever. The lower funding rates are important for India’s corporate sector, which faces a bill of about 1.5 trillion rupees ($20 billion) in bond repayments in the quarter through September.