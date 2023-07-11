News
Deficit to deluge: India’s swinging monsoon test
SummaryHeavy rainfall across North India has pushed monsoon into surplus territory for the entire country. But instead of cheer, the sudden deluge served as a grim reminder of recurrent climate shocks and the resultant human and economic toll. Mint explains:
How severe were the rains this time around?
From the morning of 8 July several northern states were lashed by heavy rains, breaching past records. While Delhi received 40% of its seasonal rainfall in just two days, parts of Haryana and Punjab went under water. In Himachal Pradesh, a downpour, combined with changing land-use due to infrastructure projects, led to the collapse of roads, bridges, and loss of property and lives. The extreme events pushed the monsoon into surplus zone. Till 30 June, the monsoon deficit for the entire country was 10% of the long period or 50-year-average. In just 10 days of deluge the numbers tipped over, recording a surplus of 2%.
