Deficit to deluge: India’s swinging monsoon test

What factors were responsible?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the heavy rains were caused by a western disturbance interacting with the monsoon flow. The worst, it says, is over. As per the official forecaster, the rains had little to do with climate change. However, over the years, the heavy rain days have been rising while rainy days are declining—leading to a skewed distribution—due to climate change. Further, the IMD said that predicting the severity of an extreme rainfall is difficult. While it issued alerts for Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh ahead of the deluge, for Delhi it had only forecast moderate rains.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}